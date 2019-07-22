Maayan Tirangel appointed BUYME CEO

Digital marketing experiential gift platform BUYME has appointed Maayan Tirangel as its new CEO. In his previous position, Tirangel (43) served as Director of Sports Marketing and Acquisitions for online gaming company 888. Tirangel replaces Yonatan Alon who is stepping down after seven years as CEO. BUYME is a unit of Teleclal Business Group.

Tirangel has more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing and advertising technology. The key positions that he has held include co-CEO of Mint, the technology and development arm of Publicis, and Director of the Technology and Data Unit of the Gitam Group. He has also served in senior positions for leading ad agencies such as McCann Ericsson, Euro Tel Aviv, Gitam and Bauman and was responsible for leading the installation of digital processes in the latter two companies. Throughout his career, Maayan has led in terms of the added value and advantages in combining three things - technological products, marketing and connecting to data.

Teleclal Business Group CEO and BUYME Chairman Yoav Ben Yakar welcomed the appointment of Tirangel: "I feel certain that Maayan's rich experience and proven abilities in the digital world will take BUYME to new heights."

Since its establishment in 2012, BUYME has become the largest experiential gift platform in Israel, working with 950 brands and businesses. BUYME has succeeded in transferring millions of consumers from using paper coupons to purchasing digital gifts from a range of tens of thousands of options. More than 4,000 of the largest companies and organizations in Israel also currently use BUYME to purchase gifts for their employees for holidays or as a bonus incentive.

BUYME was the first to identify changing trends among the public in purchasing consumer products and its preference for a pleasant and personal experience. The advanced digital platform set up by BUYME offers a rich and constantly renewing range of experiential gifts including entertainment in exclusive restaurants, shopping in popular fashion chains, workshops, cultural events, vacations, spas, and unique and unconventional experiences. A recent testimony and recognition of BUYME's success was recently seen when credit card company Isracard made a strategic investment by acquiring a stake in the company's shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019