Malawi to set up embassy in Jerusalem

Malawi will open its embassy in Jerusalem. At a meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Malawi's Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka brought a message from the southwestern African country's president Lazarus Chakwera that Malawi would set up its embassy in Jerusalem before the summer of 2021.

Chakwera first pledged to move the Malawi embassy to Jerusalem in September and he is now officially keeping the promise. Malawi with 10 million citizens, has not previously had an embassy in Israel. The latest ove is designed to increase cooperation, trade relations and the assistance that Israel can give the impoverished nation. Formerly the British colony of Nyasaland, 75% of the country's citizens are Christians and 15% Muslims.

Malawi has had full diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964 and was one of the new African nations not to bow to pressure to break off relations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2020

