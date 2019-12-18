Mandarin Oriental to manage new Tel Aviv hotel

Hong Kong-based luxury international hotel chain Mandarin Oriental has announced that it will manage a new hotel and residential project in Tel Aviv, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2023.

The planned seafront hotel will have 225 rooms, including 44 suites, with most accommodation offering views of the Mediterranean and the Tel Aviv skyline. There will be five restaurants and bars serving a variety of cuisines and a range of meeting facilities for businesspeople including a ballroom for events. There will also be a spa for therapies and treatments, a well-equipped fitness center and extensive pool area with outdoor dining options and a waterfront pool club offering a wide range of sports activities.

In addition there will be 230 Residences at Mandarin Oriental with access to all the hotel’s amenities and services.

The project is being developed by Seagate Real Estate Ltd., headed by Hertzel Habas and Orit Freedman Weissman, a former Goldman Sachs partner.

The international firm, Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF), who designed The Landmark Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, has been appointed as hotel architects, with interiors by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who were also responsible for the interiors of Mandarin Oriental hotels in Milan and Bodrum. Israeli firm Moshe Tzur Architects will design The Residences at Mandarin Oriental with interiors by Milan based Michael Vincent Uy (MVUY).

Mandarin Oriental group chief executive James Riley said, "We are delighted to be opening a Mandarin Oriental hotel in Israel that will introduce new levels of luxury and a range of exceptional experiences to the city. We look forward to providing both guests and residents with a luxurious resort environment, combined with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary personalized service. Tel Aviv is a vibrant destination appealing to a wide range of international travelers seeking a unique cultural and leisure experience. This project is ideally placed to take advantage of the city’s many attractions," he added."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019 .