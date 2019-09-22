Manufacturers Assn head Shraga Brosh resigns

Manufacturers Association of Israel president and chairman of the directorate of business organizations Shraga Brosh has resigned. Brosh is quitting several days after Israel's Tax and Economic Attorney announced that he and his brother Yariv Brosh will be indicted, subject to a hearing, for fraud and forging a document for the purposes of tax evasion amounting to NIS 1.55 million. Shraga has served as head of the Manufacturers Association intermittently since 2005.

Shraga owns two factories: Selina in Nazareth Illit, which manufactures flexible plastic packaging and Ayelet in Barkan, which manufactures synthetic yarn for carpets.

Sources inform "Globes" that among the candidates who will seek election to succeed Brosh are Unipharm owner Dr. Ron Tomer, Rav Bariach chairman Sam Donnerstein and former Central Bottling Co. president Ronnie Kobrovsky.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2019

