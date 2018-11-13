Mark Zuckerberg joins Tel Aviv Facebook group

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined "Secret Tel Aviv," an Israeli Facebook group with over 220,000 members that publishes many posts in Hebrew and English with diverse content, such as housing searches, various recommendations, tips for new immigrants, discussions, and humorous posts about the city and its residents. The group is very active and operates a website.

Zuckerberg has 119.6 million followers, and uses his personal profile to tell them about Facebook's various actions and statements, but he also publishes many posts on it. For example, early this month he published his picture with his wife and two daughters in Halloween costumes.

Zuckerberg joined Secret Tel Aviv over the weekend. Last night, some of the group's members noticed this remarkable event and began publishing posts about it. "People, you should know that now he's one of us," one user wrote with a screen capture showing that Zuckerberg was a group member. The post has won over 1,100 likes so far and drawn many responses. Another user tagged him, writing humorously, "I hope the new member in the group likes the hummus in the city."

Zuckerberg later also responded to two of the posts announcing that he had joined the group. In one of them, he wrote, "Hey - I'm glad to be here to stay more connected with Tel Aviv. It's been too long since my last visit. Thanks for creating this community!" In his second response, the Facebook CEO said, "Everyone likes hummus."

As part of Facebook's switch to a focus on "significant interactions" and away from passive content consumption, the social network is putting more emphasis on groups. Zuckerberg also previously stated that the groups were designed to replace the physical communities to which people no longer belong to as much, therefore fulfilling the human need for a community.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018