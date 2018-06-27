Mastercard: Tel Aviv tourism up 21%

Tel Aviv is one of the 10 cities in Europe whose rate of tourism rose most substantially last year, according to Mastercard. The rate of increase in the number of tourist visits to Tel Aviv over the past decade averaged 8.4%, putting Tel Aviv in seventh place on the list.

The study found that 1.7 million tourists visited the White City in 2017, 21% more than in the preceding year. Tourists spent an average of 7.9 nights and spent $142 per day, making $1.9 billion in tourist revenue in Tel Aviv in 2017.

The European city with the biggest increase in tourist was Bucharest with 10.7%, followed by Lisbon (10.6%). From a global perspective, the biggest tourism increases were in Japan: Okinawa (39.2%), Kyoto (27.8%), and Osaka (23.6%).

The country profiting the most from tourism is Thailand. According to a study rating cities around the globe, Bangkok led the world, as it did the previous year, with 20.1 million visitors spending $16.4 billion in 2017. London took second with 19.8 million spending $16.6 billion, followed by Paris, which has completely recovered from the two terrorist attacks there in recent years, with 17.4 million visitors spending $13 billion. In fourth place was Dubai with 15.8 million visitors who spent $16.1 billion. Istanbul was also in the top 10 with 10.7 million tourists.

A recent study by Visa examined how much tourists traveling abroad spend. This study rated travelers from Saudi Arabia at the top with average spending of $5,333 per trip, while Israelis were in second place with $3,200 for all aspects of the trip, including $1,374 at the destination, compared with a global average of $1,631. The study found that the duration of trips has become shorter over the years, while the frequency of trips has increased: the Israeli tourist travels 3.2 times a year, compared with a 2.7 global average.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

