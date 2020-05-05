May storms set to boost Kinneret

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is set to receive a late bonus today with rainstorms forecast for all parts of Israel. The level of the freshwater lake is currently 12 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports, after large amounts of water were pumped into the National Water Carrier last week.

The Kinneret is at its highest level for 16 years after well above average April rainfall. All parts of the country have had rainfall ranging from 110% to 200% of the annual average, with wide variations between nearby locations. Overall the country has had 130% of its average annual rainfall, the Israel Meteorological Services reports.

Rain in May is rare and it is unlikely that the Kinneret will reach its maximum level even after the storms forecast for today and tomorrow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020