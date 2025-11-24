McAfee buys privacy app of Israeli co Mine

Security applications company McAfee, which in the past maintained a development center in Israel, was acquired by Intel, and was eventually bought by private investors, is buying the privacy app of Israeli startup MineOS, founded by Kobi Nissan, Gal Golan, and Guy Ringel. McAfee is buying an asset, not the employees - all of Mine’s employees will continue to work at the company. McAfee is buying a business that Mine wished to spin off in order to focus on B2B.

The companies refused to comment on numbers, but according to estimates the deal is worth a few tens of millions of dollars. Mine is a fairly small company, employing 50 people in Tel Aviv and Boston. To date, it has raised $42 million from Battery Ventures, Haim Saban’s Saban Ventures, PayPal, and Google’s AI fund, among other investors. The last investment round in the company, amounting to $30 million, closed towards the end of 2023, and was led by Battery Ventures senior partner Scott Tobin, a veteran of the venture capital industry in the US who also heads the firm’s Israel office.

The app for personal users available on mobile stores, SayMine, will be shut down by the end of the year, and the technology will be incorporated into McAfee’s applications. It was launched in early 2020 with the aim of helping users to understand where their personal information was stored, and how it was possible to demand its erasure, in a user- friendly way. Mine now seeks to focus solely on products for the enterprise market, in which it is already active, with customers such as Ford, Wiz, Miro, Shark-Ninja, HelloFresh, and Selfridges. Its platform enables organizations to work faster, to meet regulatory requirements in privacy and AI, and thus reduce risks without imposing manual processes on IT privacy and compliance teams.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.