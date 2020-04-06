search
McDonald's Israel turns McDrive into virus test center

McDrive Tel Shohat / Photo: McDonald's
6 Apr, 2020 14:04
The fast food outlet is teaming with Clalit Health Services to open drive-in Covid-19 testing stations.

McDonald's Israel has teamed up with Clalit Health Services to turn a McDrive outlet in Tel Shochat near Beersheva into a drive-in Covid-19 testing center. The center is for Clalit Health Services members who drive up with a doctor's referral.

This is the first pilot project of its kind with a second branch due to open tomorrow at the McDonald's McDrive branch at the Re'em Junction between Gedera and Kiryat Malakhi. If there is demand then more branches will open at available branches.

McDonald's Israel has been forced to close all its fast food outlets to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic although it has reopened to offer delivery services on a reduced menu.

Owned by Omri Padani, McDonald's Israel had revenue of NIS 920 million in 2019 (not including VAT).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

