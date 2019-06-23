McDonald's Israel wins airport tender despite gov't opposition

McDonald's Israel has won the tender to operate fast food outlets at Ben Gurion Airport with a bid of NIS 17 million, the Israel Airport Authority spokesperson has announced. McDonald's Israel has been awarded the concession to operate two restaurants in the Departure Halls at Terminal 3 and fast-food stands in Terminal 1 (for low-cost flights), for a period of seven years, with an option for an additional two years.

The Israel Airport Authority had asked for bids of at least NIS 7 million. McDonald's bid NIS 17 million, while Burger Ranch bid NIS 12 million and Burger King NIS 11 million.

McDonald's Israel has been facing protests in recent weeks because of its refusal to open branches over the 'green line' (land won by Israel in the Six Day War in 1967). Minister of Economy and Industry had said that he would ask the Attorney General to bar McDonald's from participating in tenders for government companies but to no avail.

The fast food outlets at Ben Gurion airport are currently operated by Burger Ranch under a concession, which will expire on October 30, 2019. The Israel Airport Authority estimates that annual revenue from the fast food outlets will be about NIS 42 million.

