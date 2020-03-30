McDonald's Israel resumes delivery operations

Fast food outlet McDonald's Israel is resuming operations. Starting today, the chain will reopen its delivery service, after being shut down a week because of the coronavirus.

McDonald's Israel said that its service "was adapted to sales of the chain's most popular products." The delivery menu has been cut back to make it more efficient logistically and economically.

The Israeli representative of the world's largest fast food chain added that in its new format, only six employees would be present in each branch making deliveries, in accordance with the rules established by the Ministry of Health.

McDonald's Israel stated that in addition to its regular activities, it would "continue to donate 5,000 free meals daily in the five branches left open for this purpose," and that the chain had "recently donated NIS 2 million to hospitals in Israel."

McDonald's Israel gradually shut down its activity in Israel because of the restrictions ordered by the state to counter the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. The company initially announced that it would continue supplying takeaway meals in branches located outside shopping malls that had to close, together with nationally deployed deliveries. It later reduced this to independent deliveries only and deliveries through the Wolt food delivery app.

McDonald's Israel, owned and managed by Omri Padan, had a NIS 920 million sales turnover in 2019 (not including VAT).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018