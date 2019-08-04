McDonald's startup Dynamic Yield leases 18th floor in ToHar tower

Israeli AI startup Dynamic Yield, which was acquired by McDonald's for $300 million in March, has leased the entire 18th floor in the ToHa tower in Tel Aviv. The recently completed ToHa tower is in Derekh Hashalom at the corner of Totzeret Haaretz Street. Dynamic Yield will leave its current offices in Kaplan Street and pay NIS 4.4 million annually for the new office space, which covers 2,700 square meters.

A source close to the deal said, "The choice of the new location stems from the strategic decision by the company's management to leave their offices in the heart of Tel Aviv's business district and provide employees with optimum proximity to Hashalom Station and access to other public transport. Another advantage is the extensive size of the floor can accommodate large companies on a single floor and prevent them from being split up."

Dynamic Yield has developed a platform, which helps companies enhance marketing and increase revenue by adapting their website content to customers preferences.

Dynamic Yield leased the offices in ToHar tower after employing the services of another startup Offispaces, which has developed a free platform for commercial office space. The site coordinates all activities for moving offices from finding suitable offices, the move and even designing new offices.

Offispaces CEO Meir Cohen told "Globes," "The combination of the data in our hands and with the technological tools adapted to customers' needs, means we can help in the most professional way, and take care of finding and moving offices in the smoothest and most convenient possible way without headaches."

Dynamic Yield confirmed the move to the ToHar tower but declined to comment on the amount of rent that they will be paying.

