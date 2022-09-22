MediWound raises $30m for clinical trial, production expansion

Israeli biopharmaceutical company MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), which has developed and sells a preparation for treating for burns that is undergoing clinical trials for treating wounds, has announced that it has raised $30 million. The fundraise was at market price. Among the investors are New Era Capital Partners, Deep Insight, IBF, and Discount Capital.

Over the past year, MediWound’s share price has fallen 51%, in line with a decline in the biomed sector in general. The company has a current market cap of $58 million. Clal Biotechnology Industries (TASE: CBI) holds 33% of the company, and has a market cap of NIS 133 million.

MediWound extracts from the stem of the pineapple plant a substance (bromelain) that can remove burned skin without harming healthy tissue. This process is currently a surgical procedure. The company’s product for treating burns has been sol din the European market for about a decade. The market for burns treatments for adults in Europe is fairly small, and in the first quarter the company had revenue of $4.7 million.

MediWound is taking steps to increase its market, both in the burns category and through expansion into an additional field, treating wounds. In burns, it awaits marketing approval in the US, Japan, and India, and also for extension of the existing indication for the product to burns in children, who represent 30% of the burns treatment market.

In wounds, the company is in the process of a Phase II trial in the US. The proceeds of its fundraise will be used to finance a Phase III clinical trial and to expand the company’s production facility.

Ofer Gonen, who was CEO of Clal Biotechnology, was recently appointed CEO of MediWound. Following the announcement of the fundraise, Gonen said, "We are making progress towards achieving our strategic goals, and we now have the cash to support all the company’s channels of activity: we are expanding our production capacity to support sales of NexoBrid (the burns product) around the world, and we shall be able to finance the continued development of EscharEX (the wounds treatment) independently."

MediWound has said in the past that the good results of the Phase II trial of its wound treatment had aroused interest on the part of several strategic players. It is best, however, to approach such a deal from a strong financial position, and the company now has $40 million cash.

