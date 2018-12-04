Medical cannabis export bill passes first Knesset reading

The medical cannabis export bill passed its first reading in the Knesset today by 17 votes to 0. The proposed law will also give the police powers and a budget to supervise cannabis companies in Israel as part of the condition for Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan not to oppose the bill. The bill is being sponsored by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and chairman of the Knesset Interior Committee MK Yoav Kisch (Likud).

Even if the bill passes until law, its implementation will still depend on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu giving the green light. In August 2017 an inter-ministerial steering committee including representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Health, Agriculture, Justice, Internal Security and the Interior recommended that medical cannabis exports should be allowed. About 280 farmers and 100 companies and businesspeople have received initial approval from the government to set up farms for growing medical cannabis for export. However, Netanyahu has suspended his decision on the matter and his view on the matter remains unclear.

