Medigus in advanced talks to license reflux treatment device

Israeli medical device company Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS; TASE:MDGS) today announced that it is in advanced talks with multinational companies to grant licenses for its MUSE reflux treatment technology worldwide. The company said that it expects to receive upfront payments worth millions of dollars.

Based in Omer near Beersheva, Medigus develops minimally invasive endosurgical tools and direct visualization technology,

The MUSE system is an FDA and CE approved endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication (TF) for the treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), one of the most common chronic conditions in the world.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018