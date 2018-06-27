Medigus jumps on orthopedic agreement

Israeli medical device company Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS; TASE:MDGS) today announced that it has entered into a development agreement with A.M. Surgical, Inc., an orthopedic company that develops and markets minimally invasive surgical devices for the upper and lower extremity surgeon. The company, based at Omer near Beersheva, develops minimally invasive endosurgical tools and is an innovator in direct visualization technology.

Medigus's share price is up 31.24% on Nasdaq at $1.47, giving a market cap of $5.58 million.

The agreement requires Medigus to develop and manufacture an integrated visualization device based on its micro ScoutCam technology to work with Stratos, the A.M. Surgical product for endoscopic procedures.

Under the agreement, Medigus will provide prototypes of the integrated visualization device, followed by production of the first two batches of the integrated visualization device.

The total project budget is $780,000, which will be paid based on milestones. The Medigus/A.M Surgical integrated visualization device may have the long-term potential of offering a higher level of surgical control and visualization during endoscopic carpal tunnel release for hundreds of thousands of procedures annually in the US.

The micro ScoutCam portfolio of products includes a range of video cameras with small diameter heads that use CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) based sensors. These innovative cameras are suitable for both medical and industrial applications. Medigus designs and manufactures endoscopic and micro camera systems for partner companies, including major players in the medical and industrial fields. Medigus is committed to provide integrated solutions to meet its customer’s imaging needs.

Medigus CEO Chris Rowland said, “We are pleased that A.M. Surgical, Inc. has chosen Medigus as its development and manufacturing partner and feel it is a true testament to the value of our technology, which covers a broad scale of innovative applications. This development program with A. M. Surgical is part of the Medigus strategy to leverage our innovative technology and create value for our shareholders.”

“A.M. Surgical is committed to develop minimally invasive surgical devices for the orthopedic field and chose Medigus because of its research and development proficiency,” said Ather Mirza, MD, CEO of A.M. Surgical. “We are looking forward to our partnership with Medigus as we work together to provide surgeons with a procedural application that may help patients return to their lives faster and with less pain.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018