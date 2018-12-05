Medtronic CEO attends Tel Aviv conference

Medtronic chairperson and CEO Omar Ishrak has spent the week in Israel at the head of a delegation of Medtronic executives, including EVP and restorative therapy groups president Geoffrey Martha, responsible for the acquisition of Israeli company Mazor Robotics for $1.64 billion.

Having already made three acquisitions in Israel this year - minimally invasive brain surgery device developer VisionSense for $75 million and nutrition data company Nutrino for nearly $100 million - as well as Mazor, Ishrak was eager to look into potential additional purchases.

Ishrak met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and yesterday visited the International Conference for Innovations in Cardiovascular Systems in Tel Aviv where he was impressed by the Israeli companies working in the field. The conference is the initiative of Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafael Beyar.

Medtronic is the world's largest medical devices company, with $30 billion in annual revenue. Ishrak has headed the company since 2011.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2018

