Meir Shamir buys Ramat Aviv apartment for NIS 10-15m

Israeli businessman Meir Shamir, controlling shareholder in Mivtach-Shamir Food Industries Ltd. (TASE:SHAM), has bought an apartment in the luxury Aviv Limited Edition apartment complex in Tel Aviv's Ramat Aviv Gimmel for NIS 10-15 million, sources inform "Globes."

Aviv Limited Edition is being built by Aviv, owned by Doron Aviv and Dafna Harlev, at the corner of Abba Achimeir and Ben Yosef streets on land bought 30 months ago from businessman Igal Ahouvi for NIS 250 million. Until the start of construction there was a small neighborhood shopping center on the site.

When completed, Aviv Limited Edition will be a 19-floor high-rise with 62 custom-built apartments of the highest quality standards. Shamir will not be alone in the new development, with other prominent businesspeople having already acquired apartments.

Aviv said, "We do not discuss the names of our clients." Shamir declined to comment on the report.

