Mellanox Capital invests in two storage cos

Mellanox Capital, the global investment arm of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX), has announced investments in two storage companies: CNEX Labs and Pliops. CNEX Labs, based in California, has developed the Denali/Open-Channel NVMe Flash storage controllers "to deliver unmatched performance, flexibility, and efficiency," in the words of the announcement. Pliops, based in Ramat Gan, Israel, "is transforming data center infrastructure with a new class of storage processors that deliver massive scalability and lower the cost of data services."

Financial details of the investments were not disclosed.

“Mellanox is committed to enabling customers to harness the power of distributed compute and disaggregated storage to improve the performance and efficiency of analytics and AI applications,” said Nimrod Gindi, senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions and head of investments at Mellanox Technologies. “Optimizing datacenter solutions requires faster, smarter storage connected with faster, smarter networks, and our investments in innovative storage leaders such as CNEX Labs and Pliops will accelerate the deployment of scale-out storage and data-intensive analytics solutions. Our strategic partnerships with these innovative storage mavericks are transforming the ways that customers can bring compute closer to storage to access and monetize the business value of data."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2019

