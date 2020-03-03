Mellanox buys network intelligence co Titan IC

Israeli big data connectivity company Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:MLNX) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire network intelligence (NI) and security technology company Titan IC. No financial details were disclosed.

The acquisition will further strengthen Mellanox’s network intelligence capabilities delivered through the company’s advanced ConnectX and BlueField families of SmartNIC and I/O Processing Unit (IPU) solutions. Titan IC is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland which will become the center of advanced network intelligence research and development for Mellanox.

Mellanox founder and CEO Eyal Waldman said, "Network Intelligence is an important technology when combined with our industry-leading networking portfolio of switches, SmartNICs, and IPUs. Our customers will benefit from the deep analytics and enhanced security that will be delivered by the integration of our best-in-class Ethernet and InfiniBand products and world-leading deep packet inspection and analytics technologies from Titan IC. With this acquisition, our M&A investments total more than $1.2 billion to date and more than $53 million invested in startups to further our intelligent networking strategy."

"We are pleased to become part of Mellanox and together we will accelerate the pace of innovation and will advance network intelligence to new levels of performance and insight," said Noel McKenna, CEO, Titan IC. "We have worked with Mellanox for many years to integrate our RXP regular expression processor into their advanced line of BlueField I/O Processing Units (IPUs). Now as part of Mellanox, we will be able to achieve new capabilities for cyber intelligence, intrusion detection and protection, and advanced data analytics applications."

Mellanox is itself set to be acquired by Nvidia for $6.9 billion. The deal was agreed more than a year ago and was supposed to close in December but has been delayed by the Chinese regulator, which needs to approve it, firstly because of the trade wars with the US and now the coronavirus outbreak.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020