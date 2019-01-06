Merav Steinmetz sells Tel Aviv apartment for NIS 30m

Merav Steinmetz, the daughter of billionaire Beny Steinmetz, has sold her YOO towers penthouse apartment in Tel Aviv to real estate entrepreneurs Amos Luzon and Yitzhak Toledano for NIS 30 million, sources inform "Globes." Merav Steinmetz bought the 800 square meter penthouse in 2005 for a similar amount, which was a record amount paid for a luxury apartment in Tel Aviv at that time. As far as is known, Luzon and Toledano have bought the penthouse as an investment and not to live there.

Yitzhak Toledano is a US-Israeli real estate who is the founder and CEO of Sky Development, which operates in Miami. Amos Luzon owns Amos Luzon Development and Energy, formerly U. Dori, which he acquired in January 2016. He is closely associated with soccer team Maccabi Petah Tikva. The purchase of the YOO tower penthouse was carried out privately.

This is not the first property that Luzon has bought as an investment. "Globes" has previously reported that Luzon has bought a large house in the upmarket Arsuf coastal neighborhood north of Herzliya for NIS 21 million.

Last year Beny Steinmetz had to inject millions of shekels to pay creditors of Scorpio Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: SCRP.B1) for debts which he had personally guaranteed.

