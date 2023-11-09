Microsoft grants Israeli employees special war allowance

US software giant Microsoft, which has some 3,000 employees in Israel, informed them by email today that it intends to give each of them $3,000 for their personal use, because of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The message, from Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, managing director of the Microsoft Israel R&D Center to the center’s 2,800 workers, and by Alon Haimovich, Microsoft’s Israel country manager to Microsoft’s other employees in Israel, states: "You have again proved to us what we already knew - you’re amazing. You are going through this hard and complicated period while continuing to carry out wonderful teamwork, to develop innovative products, and to support those close to you and the community as a whole."

The message further states: "In the light of the difficulties that the period of warfare presents, we are offering employees in Israel am allowance of $3,000, that can assist you in meeting unexpected expenses because of the situation."

The message sets out other benefits that the company is making available to its employees in Israel, among them twenty days extra leave to look after a member of the immediate family who has been affected by the situation; reimbursement of temporary housing expenses for employees who have been forced to leave their homes; reimbursement of expenditure on psychological care; and group therapy within the company.

Microsoft thus joins other multinational companies such as Intel and Oracle that have announced special payments to their Israel employees because of the war.

