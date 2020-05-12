Microsoft invests in 3D printing co Nanofabrica

Israeli ultra-precise 3D printing startup Nanofabrica has raised $4 million in a financing round led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, together with NextLeap Ventures and with the participation of Alpha Capital. This brings to $7 million the amount raised by the company.

Tel Aviv-based Nanofabrica has developed a novel optical-based technology enabling ultra-precise 3D printing. The new funds will be used for R&D and expansion of marketing and sales.

In recent weeks the company has been offering to harness its ultra- precise manufacturing capabilities to support efforts to combat Covid-19 through an ongoing dialogue with researchers and various manufacturers. These capabilities enable fast and local manufacturing at an unprecedented resolution which has not been possible until today.

Nanofabrica was founded in 2016 by CEO Jon Donner and CTO Eyal Shelef, CTO.

Donner said, "There is a global trend of miniaturization. In the electronics world this is depicted by Moore's law, but the miniaturization of ‘things’ is limited by existing manufacturing technologies. In parallel, Additive Manufacturing (AM or 3D printing) is becoming more central in many different markets. At Nanofabrica we harness the strength of AM for precision high performance applications, bringing AM into new markets that require the next level of miniaturization, such as: electronics, semiconductors, optics and more."

"Nanoscale, precision manufacturing is a growing need for R&D organizations, as well as production-scale manufacturing companies," said M12 Partner Matthew Goldstein. "Nanofabrica has focused on serviceability and robustness to best serve their customers and enable digital mass manufacturing of precision parts."

