Microsoft to set up Israel data center

Microsoft Corp. has announced plans to set up a data center in Israel - the first such data center to be established here by one of the tech giants. The Microsoft data center will provide cloud services for Israeli customers. Cloud services is one of the most competitive sectors in the tech industry and business sector with huge competition between Amazon, which dominates the market, and Microsoft, Google and others.

Microsoft says that its Azure infrastructure Israel data center will be operating in 2021. The expansion to Israel will mean that Microsoft azure will be providing its cloud services to 21 countries and 56 regions. The Israeli data center will make Azure technology available to users while strictly meeting regulatory requirements in Israel for data storage, and data security.

Microsoft EMEA president Michel van der Bel said, "When I speak to customers across EMEA, it is clear that the power of the cloud is essential for their competitiveness. We have made significant infrastructure investments in the region and with this announcement, our planned region in Israel will join a growing number of EMEA markets recently made available including Germany, Norway, South Africa and Switzerland. Offering Microsoft Azure and Office 365 from a datacenter region in Israel forms a key part of our investment and involvement in the startup nation, as infrastructure is an essential building block for the tech intensity that public sector entities and businesses need to embrace."

In its announcement today, Microsoft reiterated its commitment to Israel. The company said, "Establishing new datacenter regions entails significant investment of resources and this announcement reinforces the continuous commitment of Microsoft to the Israeli market. The company started its journey in 1989 in Israel by opening a local branch. In 1991 Microsoft established its Israeli R&D center - its first R&D center outside of the US - one of the first major tech companies to do so in Israel. In addition, 2020 will include another key investment in the local market with the launch of a new Microsoft Israel campus. Microsoft has deep engagement with the Israeli tech ecosystem - it operates a business branch, an R&D Center, a Venture Capital Fund and Microsoft for Startups programs."

