Migraine drug trial results boost Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) share price has been boosted by positive trial results for its Ajovy migraine treatment posted in the online edition of UK medical magazine "The Lancet." Teva''s share price is up 3% in premarket trading.

The Phase IIIb FOCUS study, which examined Ajovy (fremanezumab) versus placebo in 838 adult migraine patients who previously experienced inadequate responses to two to four classes of preventive treatments, found that Ajovy was superior versus placebo across all primary and secondary endpoints. Teva said that treatment resulted in statistically significant reductions in monthly average number of migraine days in participants who received either monthly or quarterly dosing with Ajovy during the study.

Teva Global Medical Lead for Migraine & Headache Joshua M. Cohen said, “Migraine can be debilitating for patients - and frustrating for those who have failed multiple preventive treatments. We continue our clinical trial efforts in the area of migraine research and we are very pleased with the FOCUS results. Fremanezumab shows promise for patients with migraine, and being published in the Lancet, a very prestigious medical journal, demonstrates the value of the clinical work being done at Teva to support and elevate the need for migraine education and treatment.”

Ajovy is already approved in the US and Europe for the preventive treatment of migraines in adults. The treatment had sales of $43 million in the first six months of 2019 and Teva expects sales of $110 million in the second half of the year. The newly approved drug is a key growth driver on which Teva is banking to help offset the fast falling sales of multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, whose patent has expired.

