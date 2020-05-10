Military grade cybersecurity co Hub Security raises $5m

Israeli military grade cybersecurity company Hub Security has announced that it has closed a $5 million Series A financing round led by AXA Ventures, with participation from OurCrowd. Hub Security offers military-grade cybersecurity solutions for fintech, cloud, blockchain and data storage.

The Tel Aviv-based company said the investment will be used to strengthen its team, expand its technology and offer enhanced products to fintech companies, focusing on enabling access to credit, corporate banking solutions, cross-border payments and providing ultra-secure banking solutions.

Hub Security offers a solution to growing security concerns related to cloud and enterprise organizations that are raising alarm bells across industries struggling to combat rising levels of cyberthreats and attacks. There is consensus among security experts of the need for military-grade security solutions that can address the threat of data theft and exploitation.

Hub Security CEO Eyal Moshe said, "We believe this round of funding is crucial to helping us continue our mission of providing military-grade level cybersecurity solutions to top cloud, finance, and digital asset management providers."

He added, "Hub Security's end-to-end approach to the development and delivery of its hardware and software components ensures the highest level of security throughout the entire product lifecycle - something that's critical now more than ever in the era of COVID-19. We don't take for granted the trust we've seen from investors, especially in the current financial climate."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020