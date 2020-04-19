Milner Foundation flies 3 million masks to Israel

The Milner Foundation, founded by legendary US-based Israeli tech investor Yuri Milner and his wife Julia, has flown three million surgical masks to Israel as a donation to Magen David Adom emergency medical response services and other essential institutions in the country.
The masks were brought to Israel using a dedicated El Al cargo flight departing from Shanghai in coordination with ICL - Israel Cargo Logistics, which was responsible for leasing the "Jerusalem of Gold" Dreamliner airplane and coordinating the delivery’s arrival in Israel.
In close coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the masks will be distributed to a range of hospitals and essential national organizations, whose frontline workers are still required to do their jobs during the lockdown.
Last month, the Milner Foundation announced a $3 million donation to three Israeli institutions - Magen David Adom, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), and Tel Aviv University - which are leading a ‘race against the clock’ in preventing the spread of coronavirus in Israel.
