Ministry permits Bezeq to double Internet speeds

The Ministry of Communications has finally allowed Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) to double Internet speeds to 200 megabits per second. The Ministry of Communications has been delaying permission for two years in a failed attempt to persuade Bezeq to commit to deploying fiber optic cables.

However new Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel has allowed Bezeq to increase speeds, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic and the greater dependency of the public on the Internet infrastructure. Bezeq subscribers will not be required to change their routers to get the faster speed and the company has committed not to raise its prices.

Bezeq has already upgraded its substations and the service should reach 250 towns throughout Israel within four months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020