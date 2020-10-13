Minrav to build north Tel Aviv light rail underpass

Minrav Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MNRV) unit Minrav Engineering & Construction Ltd. has won the NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. tender to plan and build the underpass section of the Tel Aviv light rail green line at the junction of Einstein Street and Namir Street (Road 2). The construction will include a station at the junction. The project will be carried out over 42 months and is worth NIS 122.5 million.

Other bidders in the tender included Gili and Yoel Azaria Ltd. China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. (CCECC) and China State Construction Engineering Corp. (CSCEC).

The Tel Aviv light rail Green Line will extend from Rishon Lezion via Tel Aviv to Herzliya. Most of the line will be above ground but there will be an underground section between Har Zion Boulevard and and the northern end of Ibn Gbriol Street. The 39 kilometer line will have 62 stations. Work on the Green Line began in November 2019 and NTA says that the Green Line will begin operations in 2026 at an investment of NIS 20 billion.

This is not Minrav's first Tel Aviv light rail tender win. In 2017 the company won the tender to build a kilometer long underground section of the Red Line from Pines Street in Neve Tzedek to Kaufmann Street above which is the railway park which has just opened. Last year Minrav won a tender to build six stations on the Red Line.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020