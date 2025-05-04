Missile from Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport

Update: Ben Gurion Airport has been fully reopened, but according to the flight tracking app Flightradar24 and the arrivals board at the airport, flights that were on their way to Israel have turned back. Air India, Wizz Air, El Al, and other airlines are diverting planes to alternative airports. Movement of trains in the area of the airport has also resumed, and is gradually returning to normal.

Sirens sounded at 9:22 am this morning in central Israel, and sounds of explosions were heard and smoke was seen close to Terminal 3 at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. The cause was a missile fired from Yemen, but at this stage it is not yet clear whether what hit the airport was a fragment of a missile that was intercepted or whether the missile made a direct hit. The current assessment from the IDF is that attempts at interception failed.

Security forces combed the airport’s runways, and the airport was closed to take-offs and landings in accordance with procedures for such events. Magen David Adom has been treating people slightly injured by shock waves in the incident.

This is the fourth missile launched at Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen in two days.

