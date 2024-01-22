Mivtach Shamir, Bar-Ilan U team on deep science

Bar-Ilan University and Mivtach Shamir Holdings (TASE: MISH) are launching a new venture at an investment of NIS 30 million to form startup companies on the basis of the university’s research. The startups will be in biotechnology, micro-electronics, photonics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, and combinations of these fields. The aim is to form companies on the basis of deep science, that is, science that represents a breakthrough and has the potential to change dramatically the sectors in which it will be applied.

The companies selected for the venture, called UnBox Venture Studio, will receive exceptional terms founders, as will the intellectual property, while each company will receive initial investment and mentoring that is meant to bring it to the seed funding stage.

The studio will be part of UnBox Ventures, which is already active at Bar-Ilan University, with support from the Council for Higher Education in Israel and the science accelerator program of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Mivtach Shamir Holdings is a 30-year old holding company with a market cap of NIS 1 billion on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Among its successes are its investments in food company Tnuva, which it sold to Chinese company Bright Foods, Lipman Electronic Engineering, and soy products company Solbar.

