Moshe Lari appointed Mizrahi Tefahot CEO

The Board of Directors of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) has appointed Moshe Lari as the new CEO. Lari, currently VP CFO, will replace outgoing CEO Eldad Fresher. In the tradition of the bank, an internal promotion has been made to fill the appointment rather than bringing in an outsider, just as Fresher himself was an internal appointment to replace his predecessor Eli Younes.

The selection process led by Mizrahi Tefahot chairman Eli Vidman took longer than expected because of the coronavirus crisis. Lari was one of two leading candidates vying for the position along with another senior Mizrahi Tefahot executive.

