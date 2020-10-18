Mobile games co Playtika files for Wall Street IPO

Israel-based mobile games company Playtika has submitted a confidential filing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wall Street. The company said it had not yet decided on the size of the offering but "Reuters" reports that Playtika will try to raise $1 billion at a company valuation of $10 billion.

Playtika was founded in 2010 by CEO Robert Antokol and Uri Shahak. It was acquired the following year by US company Caesars Interactive Entertainment for $130 million and acquired from them in 2016 by a Chinese consortium for $4.4 billion.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Playtika has offices in 11 other countries. The company has 4,000 employees worldwide including 800 in Israel.

The company claims to have over 27 million monthly active users, and is known for its casino-themed games and apps for poker and solitaire.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020