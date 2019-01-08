Mobileye teams with UK's Ordnance Survey on mapping

Intel unit Mobileye has teamed with Ordnance Survey, the UK's national mapping agency to offer high-precision location data. Ordnance Survey's geospatial and technology expertise will be paired with Mobileye's automotive camera-based mapping capabilities to offer a new, accurate and customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers across energy, infrastructure and other sectors. The announcement was made at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The deal demonstrates the utility of mapping innovation beyond future autonomous vehicles. It is a prime example of how Mobileye’s unique mapping capabilities can extend the value of location data to businesses in new market segments, such as smart cities. The key lies in making such data available to businesses and governments in a way that is anonymized for privacy through Mobileye’s unique approach to mapping.

Using Mobileye technology, vehicles will gather sizable volumes of location data on road networks and roadside infrastructure. The collected data is then cross-referenced with existing geospatial data sets, such as OS MasterMap*, to help develop accurate maps of Britain’s roads and surrounding areas with amazing detail and precision. As a result, Ordnance Survey and Mobileye can offer customized solutions derived from the location intelligence, empowering companies in both existing and developing industries to run a smarter, better-connected business.

Utility companies, for example, can leverage the service to maintain the precise location of their assets on the ground, such as manhole covers, lamp posts, telephone poles and more. By enabling a stronger view into overground and underground assets, these companies can more efficiently plan and manage maintenance needs, support or other necessary work.

The agreement follows a successful year of pilot projects where Ordnance Survey worked with data collected by Mobileye and integrated it into the geospatial database for Great Britain. A number of Ordnance Survey vehicles have also been fitted with Mobileye 8 Connect to collect data on the UK's roads. The pilots are delivering a new level of roadside data that, through the partnership, will benefit customers across the many sectors including utilities, infrastructure and telecommunications. The new service will also support 5G, intelligent mobility and additional digital services, enabling a fully connected, digital Britain.

Mobileye president and CEO Amnon Shashua said, “Using maps to improve operations between businesses and cities will help bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads.”

Ordnance Survey CEO Neil Ackroyd said: “At OS we work hard to enable an environment that supports new technologies and data services across the public and private sector. OS appreciates its role as a trusted advisor in existing and new market opportunities, and will continue to invest and innovate to support our utility customers and in new discovery projects such as CAV, 5G and IoT."

