Mobileye teams with WILLER to bring robotaxis to Japan

Intel automated driving unit Mobileye has announced a strategic collaboration deal with WILLER, one of the largest transportation operators in Japan, Taiwan and the Southeast Asia. Together they will launch an autonomous robotaxi service in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, and across southeast Asia. Beginning in Japan, the companies will collaborate on the testing and deployment of autonomous transportation solutions based on Mobileye’s automated vehicle (AV) technology.

Intel SVP and Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua said, "Our new collaboration with WILLER brings a meaningful addition to Mobileye’s growing global network of transit and mobility ecosystem partners."

WILLER CEO Shigetaka Murase said, "Collaboration with Mobileye is highly valuable for WILLER and a big step moving forward to realize our vision of innovating transportation services: travel anytime and anywhere by anybody. Innovation of transportation will lead to a smarter, safer and more sustainable society where people enjoy higher quality of life."

Mobileye and WILLER are seeking to commercialize self-driving taxis and autonomous on-demand shared shuttles in Japan, while leveraging each other’s strengths. Mobileye will supply autonomous vehicles integrating its self-driving system and WILLER will offer services adjusted to each region and user tastes, ensure regulatory framework, and provide mobility services and solutions for fleet operation companies.

The two companies aim to begin testing robotaxis on public roads in Japan in 2021, with plans to launch fully self-driving ride-hailing and ride-sharing mobility services in 2023, while exploring opportunities for similar services in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets.

For Mobileye, the collaboration with WILLER advances the company’s global mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) ambitions. Since announcing its intention to become a complete mobility provider, Mobileye has begun a series of collaborations with cities, transportation agencies and mobility technology companies to develop and deploy self-driving mobility solutions in key markets. The agreement with WILLER builds on Mobileye’s existing MaaS partnerships. Examples include the agreement with Daegu Metropolitan City, South Korea, to deploy robotaxis based on Mobileye’s self-driving system, and the joint venture with Volkswagen and Champion Motors to operate an autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Israel.

