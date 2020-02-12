Modi'in offers longest life expectancy

Net migration is still negative in Jerusalem and life expectancy is longest in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, according to figures published for 2018 published by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The data published included local authorities' budgets, demography, state budget, and real estate. The nationwide totals for the local authorities' budgets show a rise in both revenues and expenses, although at a lower rate than in 2017. For example, revenues were up 4.3% in 2018, compared with a 7.5% increase in 2017. The local authorities' revenue from the central government were up 8% in real terms to NIS 28 billion, while the increase in 2017 was 10%.

The local authority with the largest budget was Jerusalem - nearly NIS 8 billion, followed by Tel Aviv with nearly NIS 7 billion and Haifa with NIS 3.5 billion.

In addition to having the largest budget, Jerusalem also had the most negative emigration. The city lost 6,000 residents, the same as in 2017. Half of those who left moved to Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh. At the same time, almost 40% of Jerusalem residents are under 18.

The fastest-growing cities in Israel were Rosh HaAyin, which added 4,700 residents; Harish (3,800 residents), Beer Yaakov (2,600), and Afula (1,495).

Longest life expectancy in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, lowest in Rahat

Another figure in the Central Bureau of Statistics' report was life expectancy. The nation-wide life expectancy in 2014-2018 was 82.72 years. Among cities with 50,000 or more residents, the longest life expectancy was 86.3 years in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, and the lowest was 79.4 years in Rahat.

The highest proportion of home ownership was 96% of households in Rahat. The proportion in Rishon Lezion was 73%, while the nationwide proportion was 67%. The lowest was in Tel Aviv, where only 42% of households owned a home, while over half of households rented a dwelling.

The highest per capita income was NIS 9,000 in Tel Aviv, where per capita spending was NIS 7,200. The lowest per capita income was NIS 1,500 in Modi'in Illit.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also added figures from a social survey that measured a number of aspects of residents' satisfaction, including the economic situation in their city. The leading city was Kfar Saba, where 74% of residents were satisfied with the economic situation, and the lowest rate of satisfaction was 47% in Bat Yam.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2020

