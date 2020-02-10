Mon: Golan takeover talks boost Cellcom

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,713.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,644.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 419.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 367.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.30% lower, at NIS 3.7464/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.18%. Teva rose 0.26%; Discount Bank rose 1.12%; Nice Systems rose 1.51%; and Cellcom, which was reported to be in talks to acquire Golan Telecom, rose 4.13%. Electra was an outstanding advancer rising 4.88%, while Paz fell 4.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2020

