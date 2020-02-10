search
Mon: Golan takeover talks boost Cellcom

10 Feb, 2020 18:34
Mon: Golan takeover talks boost Cellcom

The market recovered somewhat today, with Cellcom the outstanding performer, alongside Discount Bank and Nice.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,713.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,644.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 419.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 367.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.30% lower, at NIS 3.7464/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.18%. Teva rose 0.26%; Discount Bank rose 1.12%; Nice Systems rose 1.51%; and Cellcom, which was reported to be in talks to acquire Golan Telecom, rose 4.13%. Electra was an outstanding advancer rising 4.88%, while Paz fell 4.98%.

