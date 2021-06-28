Mon: Banks mixed but main indices rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,690.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,771.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.30%, to 583.63 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 369.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.49% higher, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.8816/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.31%. Bank Leumi fell 0.04%; Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank rose 1.01%; Discount Bank fell 0.58%; and Nice Systems rose 0.38%.

Notable advancers were BATM, up 9.46%, Augwind, up 7.81%, and Israel Canada, up 5.18%. Electra fell 2.41% and Bezeq fell 2.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021