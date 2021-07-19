Mon: Nice Systems stands out against steep falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, in line with falls in Asia and Europe and at the start of trading in New York. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.69%, to 1,613.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.97%, to 1,681.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.88%, to 535.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.65%, to 368.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 5.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.2980 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.8803 /€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 3.82%. Nice Systems rose 3.01%; Bank Leumi fell 2.69%; Discount Bank fell 4.46%; and ICL fell 4.02%.

Delek Group fell 10.31%, against a background of falling oil prices. Gencell fell 8.95%, Fattal Hotels fell 8.95%, and ElectReon fell 8.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2021

