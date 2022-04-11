Mon: Banks rally after early falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 2,023.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.78%, to 2,102.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.64%, to 472.43 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 370.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.2110/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.5006/€. The exchange rates against both the dollar and the euro remained fairly steady after the Bank of Israel's announcement that it was raising its interest rate from 0.1% to 0.35%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.62%. ICL fell 0.91%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.98%; Teva fell 1.65%; and Discount Bank rose 0.20%. After the Bank of Israel's interest announcement, bank stocks, which had fallen sharply earlier in the day, rallied, and the Banks Index closed down just 0.18%.

Prominent advancers today were Retailors, up 4.19%, and Ilex Medical, up 4.11%. Clal Insurance fell 6.51%, following its announcement that it had signed an MOU for the acquisition of credit card company Max. BATM fell 5%.

