search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks rally after early falls

11 Apr, 2022 18:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices all fell today, but after the Bank of Israel interest rate announcement the Banks Index recovered most of its early losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 2,023.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.78%, to 2,102.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.64%, to 472.43 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 370.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.2110/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.5006/€. The exchange rates against both the dollar and the euro remained fairly steady after the Bank of Israel's announcement that it was raising its interest rate from 0.1% to 0.35%.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.62%. ICL fell 0.91%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.98%; Teva fell 1.65%; and Discount Bank rose 0.20%. After the Bank of Israel's interest announcement, bank stocks, which had fallen sharply earlier in the day, rallied, and the Banks Index closed down just 0.18%.

Prominent advancers today were Retailors, up 4.19%, and Ilex Medical, up 4.11%. Clal Insurance fell 6.51%, following its announcement that it had signed an MOU for the acquisition of credit card company Max. BATM fell 5%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018