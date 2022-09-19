search
Mon: Banks, ICL prominent as main indices rise

19 Sep, 2022 20:18
Delek Group was the only one of today's leading stocks to fall.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,943.27 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,995.89 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40%, to 406.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 358.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.4490/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.4407/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.18%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.42%; Delek Group fell 2.94%; ICL rose 4.06%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.07%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, which completed a NIS 133 million private placement at a premium on its closing price yesterday, and rose 16.50%; Nayax, up 12.38%; and Turpaz Industries, up 10.72%. Opko Health fell 3.60%, and Blue Square fell 3.26%.

