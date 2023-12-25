Mon: All stocks gain on TA 35 Index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 1.04%, to 1,867 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.03% to 1,892.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 376.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 378.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 915.8 million in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds.

The foreign exchange market was closed today for the Christmas holiday abroad. On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.470% on Friday, at NIS 3.599/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower at NIS 3.962/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.53%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.58% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.40%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.08%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.77% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.09%.

