Mon: Arko lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,385.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,365.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49%, to 453.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 351.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.434% lower from Friday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.097% lower at NIS 3.899/€.

On the market, Arko Holdings Ltd. (TASE: ARKO) rose 120.08% on a very high trading turnover on news that it is merging with US company Haymarket Acquisition.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.58% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 13.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.50% on news of a tender win for the IDF Intelligence corps campus in the Negev. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 6.15%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR)fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.21%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.19% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.67%.

