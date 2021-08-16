search
Mon: Bank Hapoalim leads TASE down

16 Aug, 2021 18:34
Hapoalim fell despite strong Q2 results as Elbit and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,703 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,758.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89% to 540.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 389.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.248% from Friday, at NIS 3.215/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.103% higher, at NIS 3.787/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market falling 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.45%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.61%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT rose 1.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.17%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.28% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.01%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.53% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 3.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 16, 2021

