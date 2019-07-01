Mon: Banks lead uncertain session

search
1 Jul, 2019 19:30
The big two banks went in opposite directions today as the main indices fell slightly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,594.02 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,483.72 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 374.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 362.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 2.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.574/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 4.0514/€.

The big two banks headed the trading table today, and went in opposite directions. Bank Leumi, which in the past twenty-four hours has lost a CEO but gained a new chairman, rose 0.91%, while Bank Hapoalim fell 0.45%. Discount Bank rose 0.48%; Bezeq fell 0.33%, and Nice Systems fell 0.45%. A notable advancer today was Azorim, which closed up 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2019

