Mon: Banks lead uncertain session

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,594.02 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,483.72 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 374.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 362.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 2.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.574/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 4.0514/€.

The big two banks headed the trading table today, and went in opposite directions. Bank Leumi, which in the past twenty-four hours has lost a CEO but gained a new chairman, rose 0.91%, while Bank Hapoalim fell 0.45%. Discount Bank rose 0.48%; Bezeq fell 0.33%, and Nice Systems fell 0.45%. A notable advancer today was Azorim, which closed up 4.24%.

