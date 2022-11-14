search
Mon: Banks, Elbit Systems lead decline

14 Nov, 2022 18:00
The main indices in Tel Aviv fell again today.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.10%, to 1,944.05 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 1,966.39 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 379.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 352.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.4380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.5328/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 2.60%. Bank Leumi fell 2.63%; Elbit Systems fell 2.06%; ICL fell 0.94%; and Discount Bank fell 1.01%.

Notable advancers today were Magic Software, up 5.13%; Nofar Energy, up 5.04%; and Dimri, up 4.57%. Direct Finance fell 7.45% and Delek Group fell 6.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

