Mon: Banks again drive TASE losses

15 Jan, 2024 19:32
The banks and ICL led the TASE down today as Strauss and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,848.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43% to 1,869.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09% to 386.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 377.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 4 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.671% from Friday, at NIS 3.753/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.516% higher at NIS 4.109/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.49%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.51%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.38% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.67%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.79%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (ILCO) fell 1.74%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 5.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after announcing a round of price rises and that it is laying of 150 employees. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.74% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

