Mon: Banks buck market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,731.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,717.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 336.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 363.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.382% from Friday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.148% lower at NIS 4.003/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.30% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.22%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.57% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 4.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.63%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.23%.

