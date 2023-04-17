search
Mon: Banks buck market

17 Apr, 2023 19:13
The banks rose strongly today but tech companies like Elbit Systems and Nova dragged the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,731.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,717.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 336.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 363.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.382% from Friday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.148% lower at NIS 4.003/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.30% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.22%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.57% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 4.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.63%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.23%.

