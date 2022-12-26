Mon: Banks decline but TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,761.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,784.80 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 348.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 349.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 2.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, there was no trading today due to the Christmas holiday overseas. The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.46% on Friday, at NIS 3.493/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% higher at NIS 3.706/€.

On the market, Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 2.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Other real estate stocks also performed well - Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.88%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.59% and Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.96%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.25% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.31%. Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.95%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.46%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.50%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index retail chain Fox-Wizel Group (TASE:FOX) rose 7.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2022.

