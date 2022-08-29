search
Mon: Banks down on flat TASE

29 Aug, 2022 18:34
The banks fell today while Elbit Systems and NICE Systems led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.19%, to 2,030.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 2,080.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was also unchanged at 420.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 373.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 2.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.841% today from Friday, at NIS 3.319/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 2.011% at NIS 3.318/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.61%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.54%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.43%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.31%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.13%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.64%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.43%, and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.49%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Generation Capital (TASE: GNRS) rose 2.12%, after completing the purchase of the Ashdod desalination plant together with Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN), which rose 0.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

